To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.

Costs for electric charging using a bp Fuel and Charge Card at applicable third-party facilities are available via the bp Fuel & Charge App. An additional System Fee of [10%] shall apply**.



The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.

* where charged by the supplier.

**Prices are subject to change at any time.

B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.



The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 7 days of the invoice.



More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:

- Conditions of use of BP Fuel Cards (as amended from time to time), which can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk

- bp pulse Terms (as amended from time to time) which can be found on www.bppulse.co.uk

