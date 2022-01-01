Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. BP fleet solutions
  4. Small business

Fuel and charge card for your business

The all-in-one solution for UK businesses

Apply now or contact us
Choose whether you would like to apply now online for your business fuel card or you prefer to talk to us.
Start my online application
Request a call back from us
Maximize your benefits

More cost savings and prescribed limit up to £1500 a week with weekly invoices

Get useful discounts. Consistent control and intelligent management with the bp card help you reduce your fleet's fuel consumption.

Carbon offsetting opt-in

Lower emissions without additional contracts with bp Target Neutral, our carbon offsetting service. Just tick the box to opt-in the service when you apply online.

Convenient digital solutions

Manage your cards with fast, simple and secure online tools. You can also use our mobile fuel payment app to make more secure and cashless payments and monitor your transactions.

Start your electrification journey

The word 'charge' is in the name of our small business card for a reason. Whenever you're ready to switch to electric vehicles (EV), you can keep using the same card for both your fuel and charging needs.

Pricing conditions
Find your nearest bp site

We have over 1,200 bp branded service stations across the UK serving more than seven million customers each week with quality fuels, including bp Ultimate, and everyday convenience. Find your nearest one on our live map.

 

We’ll also keep you moving with more than 9,000 bp pulse points across the UK, including around 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast chargers. 

 

Find a bp pulse point here.

What is a bp Fuel & Charge card?

4 reasons why a fuel card is a great option for your business 

Business fuel cards are an easy way to save money on the fuel or energy used by your business vehicles. 

bp Fuel & Charge card is a tailored solution for small and medium sized businesses, which is adapted to the current and future needs of smaller companies, just like yours.

Why? Here are the top 4 reasons you may want to consider applying for a fuel card.

 

Reason #1 Save on the cost of fuel

Save on the cost of fuel

First and foremost, a bp Fuel & Charge card can help small businesses save money on fuel and products purchased at bp stations.

There are no card fees and no minimum usage requirements, so drive as little or as much as you please. Just use your company fuel card at the bp forecourt and the discount will be applied on your weekly invoice, showing all the transactions made on your bp account.

  • Save 3.5p per litre discount off the pump price at all bp branded network
  • Competitive and favourable pricing conditions
  • HMRC recognised invoices, stored securely online in your personal account, to reduce administration work.
  • Prescribed spend limit (£1500 a week) in place straight away.

 

Reason #2 Lower emissions without additional contracts

Lower emissions without additional contracts

As a bp customer, you can take part in our carbon offsetting service called bp Target Neutral.

Getting started is as simple as ticking the sign-up option on your online application. No additional contracts or outsourcing to another service. 

Your carbon offsets are available on our 24/7 customer service online portal along with transaction data and invoices.

Reason #3 Convenient digital solutions

Convenient digital solutions

When you get an bp Fuel & Charge card, an entire range of services and tools are made available to you. Thanks to our online card management, you always have an overview of your expenses wherever you are and the benefits of weekly or monthly electronic invoicing.

  • Monitor and control all transactions
  • 24/7 online services
  • Set up alerts and customize your card PIN
  • Use BPme app: the first mobile fuel payment app in the UK that connects to your fuel card, for cashless and secure payments. No need to leave your vehicle.
  • Treat yourself and your drivers to BPme Rewards, our loyalty programme.

 

Reason #4 Start your electrification journey

Start your electrification journey

The word 'charge' is in the name of our bp company fuel card for a reason. Whenever you're ready to switch to electric vehicles (EV), you can continue using the same card for both your fuel and EV fleet charging needs.

  • Spread out costs of EVs over time: Reduce the cost of operating your fleet by adding EVs when you're ready and at your own pace.
  • Easy and efficient transition to EVs: you can add EVs to your business without additional contracts or paperwork.
  • Data and invoices available online 24/7: Use our online portal to access transaction data and invoices for all vehicles including EVs.

Where can you use the bp Fuel & Charge card?

It is accepted in all UK bp sites 

bp network brings maximum convenience with 1,200+ bp sites, over 70 motorway service stations and 900 'A' road-located. 

In addition to our own extensive network, bp fuel cards are also accepted at hundreds of partner sites, including Gulf, Texaco and Esso, increasing the bp fuel cards network to around 3,450 sites. Please note that at partner sites pump price will be charged.

 

 

And what about electric vehicles? 

Our Fuel & Charge card is also accepted in all bp pulse public charging network, which is one of the largest in the country. Check for your nearest charging point here.

 

How can I get a bp card?

Start your online application or get in touch with us 

You can choose between applying for your card today or ask for a callback by clicking on the links below.

 

The application is a quick and easy two-step process:

  1. Fill out the application. See instructions below for what is required.
  2. We will ask you to validate your identity on the AutoIdent mobile app via a secure link sent to your mobile phone.

 

Apply now!
Request a callback from us

The application process takes about 10 minutes, and we aim to have your application processed within 24h.

What you need in advance of your application:

 

 

 

 

UK company registration number*

*not required for sole traders

 

 

 

Key customer ID information.

Driver license or passport for all key personnel.

 

 

 

Name of card holders/drivers or  vehicles registration numbers.

Download AutoIdent app

 

 

 

Registered company address and card mailing address.

 

 

 

Your business banking details.

 

 

 

Mobile phone numbers for all key personnel for SMS verification.

Instructions on how to apply

Instructions on how to apply

4 easy steps, explained 1 by 1

FAQ

What am I applying for?
You are applying for a bp Fuel & Charge card, a hybrid solution that allows you to both fuelling and charging depending the needs of your vehicles. All with the same card.
What are the pricing terms and conditions?
FUEL TYPE bp FUEL AND CHARGE CARD
bp Regular Diesel bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
bp Ultimate Diesel bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
bp Regular Unleaded bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
bp Ultimate Unleaded bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
bp LPG Pump
bp Gasoil Pump
Non-bp Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump
Where:
-Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction
-bp List Price means the bp List Price which is:       
    a) notified by email by B2M (or such other method as B2M may determine) to the Customer every Friday which is applicable to all transactions during the following week (being the period which commences at 00:01am on the relevant Monday and ends at 23:59pm on the immediately following Sunday);        
    b) is based on the average pump price for the relevant fuel type for the preceding Friday to Thursday (such period commencing at 00:01am on the relevant Friday and ending at 23:59pm on the relevant Thursday, excluding weekends and bank holidays) at a selection of approximately 100 BP branded service stations (as chosen by B2M and which B2M may vary from time to time);        
    c) is inclusive of all applicable duties and VAT at the relevant rate. 
Notwithstanding the above, at bp branded service stations the Customer shall always pay the lesser of:  a) the bp List Price less the customer discount; and b) the pump price.In the event that B2M is unable to calculate the average pump price for the relevant fuel type for the preceding Friday to Thursday (in accordance with the above) or is unable to inform the Customer of the bp list Price on or by the Monday it is effective – for example – due to bank holiday interruption – B2M will inform the customer in advance of any necessary change.
COST OF ELECTRIC CHARGING ON THE BP PULSE NETWORK
Charging Speed Fast
3.7 -22kW		 Rapid
23-150kW		 Ultra-Fast
150 kW>
Pence per Kwh** 20p* 30p* 40p*
System Fee** 10% 10% 10%
Overstay fee per
hour** (Usage for over 90min on Ultra-Fast and Rapid.)		 £8.33
The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.
* where charged by the supplier.
**Prices are subject to change at any time.

B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.
 
The invoice and payment schedule for the electric charging costs and system fee is as follows:
        - Invoices are raised by B2M in accordance with Clause 4.1 the Commercial Terms of BP Fuel Cards.
        - Payment shall be made by the Customer to B2M, in accordance with clause 4.3 of the Commercial Terms and in conjunction with any payments due for Motor Fuel and other products.

 

More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:
        - Conditions of use of BP Fuel Cards (as amended from time to time), which can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk
        - bp pulse Terms (as amended from time to time) which can be found on www.bppulse.co.uk  
TARGET NEUTRAL (carbon offsetting service)
 Fuel Code  Description  Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)  Cost per tonne CO2e (£)  Cost per litre (£)
 D  Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)  3.12219  6.05  0.019
 P  Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)  2.8068  6.05  0.017
How can I order more than one card?
To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.
I have applied a while ago but have not received a card. What can I do?
We are processing all applications as quick as we can, keep an eye on your inbox as you will be notified as soon as your account is ready to use and your card has been posted. On the other hand, if you are not sure if you submitted your application properly, please review your inbox, as you should have received an email within 15-30 minutes to validate your submission.
When I receive the card, do I have to activate it?
The card does not need to be activated – once you have your card and PIN, you can start using it right away.
How to pay with the card?
Use the fuel card as you would use a credit/debit card. Enter the vehicle registration and PIN at the till. You will be invoiced for the amount on your weekly invoice.
How does the invoicing and payment work?
You will be invoiced weekly and payment will be taken by direct debit from your bank account on the due date of the invoice.
I am a self-employed delivery person/ride-hailer. Can I apply for this bp card?
Yes, you definitely can! bp Fuel & Charge card is aimed for small fleets, even if you only have one vehicle. 

Already our customer?

If you are already a bp customer and you need support, please contact us here.

Contact us here

Do you need help with your application?

If you still have questions around the offer or the application process, click here.

Service support

Related content

BP online services

Customer service

BP fleet solutions