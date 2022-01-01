The all-in-one solution for UK businesses
More cost savings and prescribed limit up to £1500 a week with weekly invoices
Get useful discounts. Consistent control and intelligent management with the bp card help you reduce your fleet's fuel consumption.
Carbon offsetting opt-in
Lower emissions without additional contracts with bp Target Neutral, our carbon offsetting service. Just tick the box to opt-in the service when you apply online.
Convenient digital solutions
Manage your cards with fast, simple and secure online tools. You can also use our mobile fuel payment app to make more secure and cashless payments and monitor your transactions.
Start your electrification journey
The word 'charge' is in the name of our small business card for a reason. Whenever you're ready to switch to electric vehicles (EV), you can keep using the same card for both your fuel and charging needs.
We have over 1,200 bp branded service stations across the UK serving more than seven million customers each week with quality fuels, including bp Ultimate, and everyday convenience. Find your nearest one on our live map.
We’ll also keep you moving with more than 9,000 bp pulse points across the UK, including around 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast chargers.
Business fuel cards are an easy way to save money on the fuel or energy used by your business vehicles.
bp Fuel & Charge card is a tailored solution for small and medium sized businesses, which is adapted to the current and future needs of smaller companies, just like yours.
Why? Here are the top 4 reasons you may want to consider applying for a fuel card.
First and foremost, a bp Fuel & Charge card can help small businesses save money on fuel and products purchased at bp stations.
There are no card fees and no minimum usage requirements, so drive as little or as much as you please. Just use your company fuel card at the bp forecourt and the discount will be applied on your weekly invoice, showing all the transactions made on your bp account.
As a bp customer, you can take part in our carbon offsetting service called bp Target Neutral.
Getting started is as simple as ticking the sign-up option on your online application. No additional contracts or outsourcing to another service.
Your carbon offsets are available on our 24/7 customer service online portal along with transaction data and invoices.
When you get an bp Fuel & Charge card, an entire range of services and tools are made available to you. Thanks to our online card management, you always have an overview of your expenses wherever you are and the benefits of weekly or monthly electronic invoicing.
The word 'charge' is in the name of our bp company fuel card for a reason. Whenever you're ready to switch to electric vehicles (EV), you can continue using the same card for both your fuel and EV fleet charging needs.
bp network brings maximum convenience with 1,200+ bp sites, over 70 motorway service stations and 900 'A' road-located.
In addition to our own extensive network, bp fuel cards are also accepted at hundreds of partner sites, including Gulf, Texaco and Esso, increasing the bp fuel cards network to around 3,450 sites. Please note that at partner sites pump price will be charged.
Our Fuel & Charge card is also accepted in all bp pulse public charging network, which is one of the largest in the country. Check for your nearest charging point here.
You can choose between applying for your card today or ask for a callback by clicking on the links below.
The application process takes about 10 minutes, and we aim to have your application processed within 24h.
UK company registration number*
*not required for sole traders
Key customer ID information.
Driver license or passport for all key personnel.
Name of card holders/drivers or vehicles registration numbers.
Registered company address and card mailing address.
Your business banking details.
Mobile phone numbers for all key personnel for SMS verification.
Instructions on how to apply
4 easy steps, explained 1 by 1
|FUEL TYPE
|bp FUEL AND CHARGE CARD
|bp Regular Diesel
|bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
|bp Ultimate Diesel
|bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
|bp Regular Unleaded
|bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
|bp Ultimate Unleaded
|bp Pump price minus 3.5 ppl inc VAT
|bp LPG
|Pump
|bp Gasoil
|Pump
|Non-bp Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site)
|Pump
|COST OF ELECTRIC CHARGING ON THE BP PULSE NETWORK
|Charging Speed
|Fast
3.7 -22kW
|Rapid
23-150kW
|Ultra-Fast
150 kW>
|Pence per Kwh**
|20p*
|30p*
|40p*
|System Fee**
|10%
|10%
|10%
|Overstay fee per
hour** (Usage for over 90min on Ultra-Fast and Rapid.)
|£8.33
|TARGET NEUTRAL (carbon offsetting service)
|Fuel Code
|Description
|Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)
|Cost per tonne CO2e (£)
|Cost per litre (£)
|D
|Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)
|3.12219
|6.05
|0.019
|P
|Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)
|2.8068
|6.05
|0.017