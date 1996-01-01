Site traffic information and cookies

Pump Pricing Appendix – BP PLUS Cards Pricing Table

FUEL TYPE BP PLUS CARD
BP Regular Diesel 4ppl off the pump price
BP Ultimate Diesel Pump price
BP Regular Unleaded 4ppl off the pump price
BP Ultimate Unleaded Pump price
BP LPG Pump Price
BP Gasoil Pump Price
Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump Price

Where:

- Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

 

BP Fuel and Charge Card – Pricing, Invoicing and Payment


To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.

 

The below details the costs/fees, for the bp Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:

Charging Speed Fast
3.7 -22kW		 Rapid
23-150kW		 Ultra-Fast
150 kW>
Member – Effective kWh 43.91p 61.09p 65.86p
Current bp pulse PAYG kWh price (incl. VAT)* 59p 77p 83p
Charge price discount (in pence) 15.09p 15.91p 17.14p
Charge price discount (%)** 26% 21% 21%
* ‘PAYG’ refers to the ‘Pay as you go’ price listed on the bp pulse UK website (available at bppulse.co.uk/public-ev-charging/pricing), as update from time to time.
** Discount % figures have been rounded for ease of reference.
Costs for electric charging using a bp Fuel and Charge Card at applicable third-party facilities are available via the bp Fuel & Charge App. An additional System Fee of [-4.6%] shall apply**.
 
The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.
* where charged by the supplier. **Prices are subject to change at any time.
 B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.
 
The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 14 days of the invoice.
 
More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:
        - Conditions of use of BP Fuel Cards (as amended from time to time), which can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk
        - bp pulse Terms (as amended from time to time) which can be found on www.bppulse.co.uk  

Card fees

There is a £2.00 (Ex. Vat) monthly fee per card.

Target Neutral

 Fuel Code  Description  Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)  Cost per tonne CO2e (£)  Cost per litre (£)
 D  Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)  3.12219  6.05  0.019
 P  Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)  2.8068  6.05  0.017