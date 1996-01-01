FUEL TYPE BP PLUS CARD BP Regular Diesel 4ppl off the pump price

BP Ultimate Diesel Pump price BP Regular Unleaded 4ppl off the pump price BP Ultimate Unleaded Pump price BP LPG Pump Price BP Gasoil Pump Price Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump Price Where: - Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

BP Fuel and Charge Card – Pricing, Invoicing and Payment

To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form. The below details the costs/fees, for the bp Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:

Charging Speed Fast

3.7 -22kW Rapid

23-150kW Ultra-Fast

150 kW> Member – Effective kWh 43.91p 61.09p 65.86p Current bp pulse PAYG kWh price (incl. VAT)* 59p 77p 83p Charge price discount (in pence) 15.09p 15.91p 17.14p Charge price discount (%)** 26% 21% 21% * ‘PAYG’ refers to the ‘Pay as you go’ price listed on the bp pulse UK website (available at bppulse.co.uk/public-ev-charging/pricing), as update from time to time.

** Discount % figures have been rounded for ease of reference.

Costs for electric charging using a bp Fuel and Charge Card at applicable third-party facilities are available via the bp Fuel & Charge App. An additional System Fee of [-4.6%] shall apply**.



The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.

* where charged by the supplier. **Prices are subject to change at any time.

B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.



The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 14 days of the invoice.



More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:

- Conditions of use of BP Fuel Cards (as amended from time to time), which can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk

- bp pulse Terms (as amended from time to time) which can be found on www.bppulse.co.uk



Card fees There is a £2.00 (Ex. Vat) monthly fee per card.

Target Neutral