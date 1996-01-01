|FUEL TYPE
|BP PLUS CARD
|BP Regular Diesel
|4ppl off the pump price
|BP Ultimate Diesel
|Pump price
|BP Regular Unleaded
|4ppl off the pump price
|BP Ultimate Unleaded
|Pump price
|BP LPG
|Pump Price
|BP Gasoil
|Pump Price
|Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site)
|Pump Price
Where:
- Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction
To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.
The below details the costs/fees, for the bp Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:
|Charging Speed
|Fast
3.7 -22kW
|Rapid
23-150kW
|Ultra-Fast
150 kW>
|Member – Effective kWh
|43.91p
|61.09p
|65.86p
|Current bp pulse PAYG kWh price (incl. VAT)*
|59p
|77p
|83p
|Charge price discount (in pence)
|15.09p
|15.91p
|17.14p
|Charge price discount (%)**
|26%
|21%
|21%
|* ‘PAYG’ refers to the ‘Pay as you go’ price listed on the bp pulse UK website (available at bppulse.co.uk/public-ev-charging/pricing), as update from time to time.
** Discount % figures have been rounded for ease of reference.
There is a £2.00 (Ex. Vat) monthly fee per card.
|Fuel Code
|Description
|Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)
|Cost per tonne CO2e (£)
|Cost per litre (£)
|D
|Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)
|3.12219
|6.05
|0.019
|P
|Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)
|2.8068
|6.05
|0.017