FUEL TYPE bp FUEL AND CHARGE CARD bp Regular Diesel 6ppl off the pump price

bp Ultimate Diesel Pump price bp Regular Unleaded 6ppl off the pump price bp Ultimate Unleaded Pump price bp LPG Pump price bp Gasoil Pump price Non-bp Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump price

Where: - Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

Charging Speed Fast

3.7 -22kW Rapid

23-149kW Ultra-Fast

150 kW> Pence per Kwh** 38p* 53p* 57p* System Fee** 10% 10% 10% Overstay fee per

hour** (usage over 90 min on Rapid & Ultra-fast) £8.33