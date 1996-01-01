Voluntary carbon compensation through bp Carbon Connect

Understand your impact. Take practical steps.

It’s not always possible to completely reduce your fuel-related carbon emissions by adopting new efficiencies or switching to lower carbon alternatives. We can help you contribute towards compensating for your emissions that can’t be lowered today through the bp Carbon Connect service.

The bp Carbon Connect service quantifies your fleet’s emissions from fossil fuel and HVO use and provides support and information to help you reduce them. Then it enables you to contribute to compensating the residual emissions by purchasing carbon credits from global projects.

The use of carbon credits is not a substitute for directly reducing emissions, nor should compensated emissions be considered “carbon neutral” or “net zero”. However, the purchase and retirement of carbon credits can act as an interim option to allow you to contribute towards compensating for emissions as other alternatives scale.