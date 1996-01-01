Voluntary carbon compensation through bp Carbon Connect

Helping you to compensate for the full lifecycle carbon emissions of your fleet’s fuel use.
It’s not always possible to completely reduce your fuel-related carbon emissions by adopting new efficiencies or switching to lower carbon alternatives. We can help you contribute towards compensating for your emissions that can’t be lowered today through the bp Carbon Connect service.
The bp Carbon Connect service quantifies your fleet’s emissions from fossil fuel and HVO use and provides support and information to help you reduce them. Then it enables you to contribute to compensating the residual emissions by purchasing carbon credits from global projects.
The use of carbon credits is not a substitute for directly reducing emissions, nor should compensated emissions be considered “carbon neutral” or “net zero”. However, the purchase and retirement of carbon credits can act as an interim option to allow you to contribute towards compensating for emissions as other alternatives scale.
bp Carbon Connect is a voluntary service used in conjunction with a bp Plus Routex Card or the bp Fuel & Charge Card. Once you’ve activated the offer and distributed the cards to your drivers, you’ll be able to automatically contribute to compensating your vehicle’s fuel related carbon emissions when paying for fuel.
When you burn fossil or biofuel in your fleet, this releases carbon emissions to the atmosphere.
Projects around the world can generate carbon credits by reducing, removing or avoiding emissions.
When you ask us to help you credit your emissions, bp Carbon Connect will validate, verify and purchase and retire those carbon credits based on the quantity of your emissions.
Opt in for the service for all future purchases via your bp fuel card at a fixed annual price. The service can be easily activated online via bp Card Customer Center.
There is no need to change existing fuel card and no administrative overhead.
Contract for the service is separate from the fuel contract with B2Mobility. The contract is between the customer and bp International.
Using your purchased fuel volume and fuel type bp estimates the full lifecycle emissions (well to wheel) from the fuel using internationally recognised carbon datasets (e.g. DEFRA emissions factors).
The offer is available across HVO, Petrol, Diesel, LPG and CNG.
The cost for the service is automatically billed in your monthly fuel card invoice once you opt-in.
bp purchase and retire voluntary carbon credits in an international public registry to ensure the credits cannot be used again.
Credit retirement is undertaken at the end of each calendar year based on emissions from your fuel purchases over the year.
We can also provide a confirmation document for customers to share with your internal stakeholders and B2B customers*.
This will include the total estimated full lifecycle emissions from your businesses’ fuel purchase and the quantity of carbon credits bp will purchase and retire to contribute towards compensating for these emissions on your behalf.
The bp Carbon Connect portfolio of carbon credits are sourced from a range of different carbon removal, reduction or avoidance projects around the world – some of which provide wider social and economic benefits to their local communities.
We recently supported projects across Latin America, South America and Central Asia.
Covering projects ranging from grassland management to landfill gas capture, and renewable power.
bp Carbon Connect takes a quality-led approach to selecting carbon credit projects:
bp Carbon Connect is an ICROA Approved Organisation. ICROA is a non-profit organisation made up of the leading carbon reduction and credit providers in the voluntary carbon market.
The bp Carbon Connect portfolio of projects must fully comply with the requirements of industry body ICROA’s Code of Best Practice. This means they have been independently verified against approved international standards (e.g. Verra, Gold Standard).