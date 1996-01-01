Site traffic information and cookies

EV solutions

Providing you a range of integrated EV solutions across Europe. Over 97% network coverage, 880,000+ public charging points, in 30 countries.

Convenient energy for every fleet

Power your EVs with bp pulse in the UK and Aral pulse in Germany,  while gaining access to thousands of public charging points across Europe. Whether you are looking for an easy way to add EVs to your fleet or want to invest in business charging options, we can help you find the right solution.

Key benefits

bp pulse Public Charging NetworkWe have a wide range of public charging points that your drivers can access when they're on the road. This includes access to: 

  • 880,000+ public charging points across Europe 
  • 159,620+ in public charging points in Germany 
  • 1,000+ bp pulse branded points 
  • 1,000+ Aral pulse branded points

Depot Charging

Our handy mobile app lets drivers quickly and easily locate the nearest charging point that offers the right charging speed for their vehicle. The app then directs them straight there so, they don’t need to worry about finding a charging point. Drivers can make their journey more efficient while avoiding costly delays and detours. 

Home Charging Pro

With our home charger installation service, we can install charging points at your employees’ homes. That way your drivers can simply plug in and charge their vehicle when they're in the driveway.

Charging point app

