Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences
Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp Fleet Solutions Europe
  4. Discover lower carbon solutions
  5. Payment & Other lower carbon energy access
  6. Lower carbon energy

Lower carbon energy

Discover various low carbon energy initiatives we are working on with our partners to help your fleet’s energy transition.

Investments in energy

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)  – Hydrotreated vegetable oil is a fuel produced from renewable materials such as waste and non-food cover crops. In the UK, we’re investing in Green Biofuels Ltd, the UK’s largest provider of HVO, whose renewable and sustainable HVO can be used either as a 100% drop-in replacement for diesel or is pre-blended with diesel in varying proportions.

Biomethane - Renewable biomethane is available in two fuel types: it can be compressed at ca. 200 bar or liquefied at around -130°C to produce bio-Compressed Natural Gas (bio-CNG) and bio-Liquefied Natural Gas (bio-LNG).


In the UK, we’re investing in Gasrec, the UK’s largest dual provider of bio-LNG and bio-CNG to road transport.

Hydrogen - We're investing in the production of both blue and green hydrogen, whilst also working with a large-scale hydrogen facility in Teesside that could deliver up to 500Mwe (megawatt electrical input) of hydrogen by 2030*.


We're working with Daimler Truck AG to explore how to accelerate the introduction of a hydrogen network, supporting the roll-out of key technology for the decarbonisation of UK freight transport. 


We intend to pilot both the development of hydrogen infrastructure and the introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UK.


*bp Global. Daimler Truck AG Press release, 2021.
Find local offers

Related content

EV solutions

EV solutions

p partner stations

bp partner networks

Lower carbon energy

Lower carbon energy