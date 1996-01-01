Lower carbon energy

Hydrogen - We're investing in the production of both blue and green hydrogen, whilst also working with a large-scale hydrogen facility in Teesside that could deliver up to 500Mwe (megawatt electrical input) of hydrogen by 2030*.



We're working with Daimler Truck AG to explore how to accelerate the introduction of a hydrogen network, supporting the roll-out of key technology for the decarbonisation of UK freight transport.



We intend to pilot both the development of hydrogen infrastructure and the introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UK.



*bp Global. Daimler Truck AG Press release, 2021.