Lower carbon energy

Discover various low carbon energy initiatives we are working on with our partners to help your fleet’s energy transition.
Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) – Hydrotreated vegetable oil is a fuel produced from renewable materials such as waste and non-food cover crops. In the UK, we’re investing in Green Biofuels Ltd, the UK’s largest provider of HVO, whose renewable and sustainable HVO can be used either as a 100% drop-in replacement for diesel or is pre-blended with diesel in varying proportions.
Biomethane - Renewable biomethane is available in two fuel types: it can be compressed at ca. 200 bar or liquefied at around -130°C to produce bio-Compressed Natural Gas (bio-CNG) and bio-Liquefied Natural Gas (bio-LNG).
In the UK, we’re investing in Gasrec, the UK’s largest dual provider of bio-LNG and bio-CNG to road transport.
Hydrogen - We're investing in the production of both blue and green hydrogen, whilst also working with a large-scale hydrogen facility in Teesside that could deliver up to 500Mwe (megawatt electrical input) of hydrogen by 2030*.
We're working with Daimler Truck AG to explore how to accelerate the introduction of a hydrogen network, supporting the roll-out of key technology for the decarbonisation of UK freight transport.
We intend to pilot both the development of hydrogen infrastructure and the introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UK.