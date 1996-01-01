Site traffic information and cookies

Carbon offsetting with bp Carbon Focus

Balance emissions with offsetting

The bp Carbon Focus service quantifies your fleet’s emissions from fuel use and provides support and information to help you reduce them. Then it lets you offset the residual emissions by financially supporting global carbon offsetting projects.


You’ll be able to automatically offset* your vehicle’s remaining carbon emissions when paying for fuel.


*You’ll need to manually opt-in for this service or your offsetting won’t happen automatically. Contact your account manager to find out more.
How does bp Target Neutral work

How does  bp Carbon Focus work

Purchase carbon credits – When you ask us to help you offset your emissions,  bp Carbon Focus will purchase and retire carbon credits based on the quantity of your emissions.


International registry –  bp Carbon Focus works with bp Trading & Shipping to buy and bank these carbon credits, ready for use. When a credit is bought and then used, it is retired to an audited international registry.

Projects reducing emissions – Global projects are awarded a carbon credit for each tonne of carbon they reduce or replace, which they sell for funding.
Since 2006,  bp Carbon Focus has helped customers reduce and offset over 8m tonnes of carbon**.

** bp Carbon Focus. Your journey to lower carbon starts here.
Projects reducing emissions

