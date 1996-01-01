Carbon offsetting with bp Carbon Focus

Balance emissions with offsetting

The bp Carbon Focus service quantifies your fleet’s emissions from fuel use and provides support and information to help you reduce them. Then it lets you offset the residual emissions by financially supporting global carbon offsetting projects.



You’ll be able to automatically offset* your vehicle’s remaining carbon emissions when paying for fuel.



*You’ll need to manually opt-in for this service or your offsetting won’t happen automatically. Contact your account manager to find out more.

