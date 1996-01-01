Discover your new bp in Hammersmith
Experience the joy of having what you need in one place at your new bp EV retail hub.
Ultra-fast charging, delicious M&S Food and freshly made treats and coffee from our new wildbean cafe.
Come and celebrate 19-21st Feb and play Spin to Win for the chance to win 100s of prizes include tickets to Kylie, Olly Murs, Spurs and much more. T&Cs apply.
You're good to go
Exclusive offers
To celebrate our opening, we're giving you exciting offers to enjoy on your next visit.
Simply show the barcodes below in-store to redeem your offers
Additional Services
InPost Lockers | Vacuum Cleaner | Mat Cleaner