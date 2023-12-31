£5 off a £20 shop

Voucher must be presented at the time of purchase when you spend £20.00 or more on any products on any one visit to receive £5.00 off your purchase, excluding fuel, tobacco and related products, baby food, National Lottery, stamps, gift cards and mobile phone Top-up cards. Valid at new bp M&S Food stores that are stated on this page. Offer only valid until 31.12.23. Subject to goods and services being available at such site.No photocopied, damaged or defaced vouchers will be accepted. No cash alternative is available. BP reserves the right to cancel this offer and thiscard at any stage prior to presentation in the event of exceptional circumstances beyond its control. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Promoter BP Oil UK Ltd, Witan Gate House, Central Milton Keynes MK9 1ES.



*Subject to availability. T&Cs apply. At participating stores only.