As one of the UK’s largest low carbon hydrogen production facilities, H2Teesside aims to bring jobs, customers, and investment to Teesside.
The project will capture and send approximately two million tonnes of CO₂ per year to Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) East Coast Cluster for secure storage. This is equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households. H2Teesside will supply a diverse range of customers, including those already established in the region as well as new businesses attracted to low carbon hydrogen produced at scale.
The quality of jobs and upskilling opportunities provided by the development of H2Teesside would contribute to levelling-up efforts in the region. The project will provide more than 600 direct jobs, with another 1,200 indirect job opportunities in the UK supported by H2Teesside by 2027.
bp will invest in green skills by launching a dedicated skills programme for H2Teesside. The programme will provide £11.5 million in funding and aim to reach more than 5,000 people, inspiring the next generation of talent, ensuring local people benefit from near-term job opportunities and seeding knowledge and innovation.
We care about people - our employees and those that work with us.
We care about the planet - we provide clean energy to society, to reduce our impact and to protect and enhance biodiversity and habitats.
We care about the communities in which we work in - to be a force for good, to listen and collaborate with the people in the areas where we work.
To achieve our culture of care we:
No matter what, we aim to do the right thing and meet our obligations, comply with the law of the land and look to continuously improve.
As a project, our behaviour will be open, constructive, collaborative and solutions-focused
We will seek to: