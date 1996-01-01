The project will capture and send approximately two million tonnes of CO₂ per year to Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) East Coast Cluster for secure storage. This is equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households. H2Teesside will supply a diverse range of customers, including those already established in the region as well as new businesses attracted to low carbon hydrogen produced at scale.



The quality of jobs and upskilling opportunities provided by the development of H2Teesside would contribute to levelling-up efforts in the region. The project will provide more than 600 direct jobs, with another 1,200 indirect job opportunities in the UK supported by H2Teesside by 2027.

bp will invest in green skills by launching a dedicated skills programme for H2Teesside. The programme will provide £11.5 million in funding and aim to reach more than 5,000 people, inspiring the next generation of talent, ensuring local people benefit from near-term job opportunities and seeding knowledge and innovation.