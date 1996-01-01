A history of Sunbury in five objects

This report is one of the earliest Sunbury-related documents in BP’s archives and outlined the work being carried out to fix problems with the viscosity of fuel oil derived from the crude oil produced at the Anglo-Persian Oil Company’s (APOC) oilfields in Persia, now Iran.



APOC – later BP – acquired the Sunbury site in 1917, after laboratories at East Ham college became difficult to secure for continuous research. Sunbury’s remit was to discover new components in the crude and to turn them into new products and applications. What’s more, the British Government had invested £2 million in order to secure long-term fuel supplies for the country’s wartime navy.

The site APOC chose was, in fact, a rundown 18th century Georgian manor house called Meadhurst. It paid £950 and Dr Albert E. Dunstan, then head of chemistry at East Ham, and Dr Thole set up the research department. But it wasn’t exactly a beacon of scientific innovation. In fact, the first laboratory was housed in the cellar and early conditions were so basic that Dunstan fell ill with pneumonia. Not surprisingly, a proper laboratory, complete with workshops and other buildings, was quickly approved. The beginnings of an experimental refinery were also laid down.

In 1929, a new engine laboratory was fitted so that petroleum products could be tested under real engine conditions and, two years later, BP launched its ground-breaking BP Plus fuel. By now, 100 members of staff worked on site.