6 Valid for 1 (one) transaction per customer per day.

7 Maximum cashback is 2 (two) times per month per customer (maximum cashback of IDR 30,000 per month).

8 This program cannot be combined with other bank promotions.

9 For more information, please contact DBS Customer Centre at 08041500327 or +6221 29852888 (from outside Indonesia).

10 BP-AKR may at any time make changes to the terms and conditions of the program, and/or terminate this program without prior notification.

11 The Merchant and the Bank have the right to conduct an analysis of the fairness of the transaction at any time and have the right to cancel the transaction