Terms and Conditions

  1. This promotion is valid from 1 August  – 31 October 2025, and applies at all bp Service Stations.
  2. Applicable exclusively for DBS Credit Card transactions using Contactless (tap) payment method.
  3. Valid every day, including public holidays.
  4. Enjoy a cashback of IDR 15,000 with a minimum transaction of IDR 300,000.
  5. Cashback will be credited to the cardholder’s billing statement with the following details:
Periode Program Periode Cashback
1 - 31 August 2025 Paling lambat 30 September 2025
1 - 30 September 2025 Paling lambat 31 Oktober 2025
1 - 31 Oktober 2025 Paling lambat 30 November 2025

6    Valid for 1 (one) transaction per customer per day.

7    Maximum cashback is 2 (two) times per month per customer (maximum    cashback of IDR 30,000 per month).

8    This program cannot be combined with other bank promotions.

9    For more information, please contact DBS Customer Centre at 08041500327 or      +6221 29852888 (from outside Indonesia).

10    BP-AKR may at any time make changes to the terms and conditions of the        program, and/or terminate this program without prior notification.

11    The Merchant and the Bank have the right to conduct an analysis of the fairness  of the transaction at any time and have the right to cancel the transaction

For more information, please contact us through e-mail promotions@bpakr.com