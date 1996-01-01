Promo Neo Bank

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
1 This promotion is valid from 1 August 2025 – 1 January 2026, and applies at all bp Service Stations.
2 Promo mechanism:
Promo BP AKR
Min. Purchase
Discount
Monthly Quota
Promo Transaksi
(Diskon Instan)
250,000
25,000
666
3 The promo is valid every day during the promotion period.
4 Applicable for all BNC users who make payments via the Bank Neo app.
5 Each BNC user can redeem the promo up to 2 (two) times during the promotion period (once on Saturday and once on Sunday).
6 BP-AKR may at any time make changes to the terms and conditions of the program, and/or terminate this program without prior notification.
7 The Merchant and the Bank have the right to conduct an analysis of the fairness of the transaction at any time and have the right to cancel the transaction