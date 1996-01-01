Promo Neo Bank

Terms and Conditions 1 This promotion is valid from 1 August 2025 – 1 January 2026, and applies at all bp Service Stations.

2 Promo mechanism:

Promo BP AKR Min. Purchase Discount Monthly Quota Promo Transaksi (Diskon Instan) 250,000 25,000 666

3 The promo is valid every day during the promotion period.

4 Applicable for all BNC users who make payments via the Bank Neo app.

5 Each BNC user can redeem the promo up to 2 (two) times during the promotion period (once on Saturday and once on Sunday).

6 BP-AKR may at any time make changes to the terms and conditions of the program, and/or terminate this program without prior notification.

7 The Merchant and the Bank have the right to conduct an analysis of the fairness of the transaction at any time and have the right to cancel the transaction



