bp EV charging goes live in New Zealand

bp has launched its global electrification business in New Zealand with executive vice president Emma Delaney officially opening the new bp EV fast charge points at Millwater in Auckland.



The launch marks the beginning of an initial wave of around 600 bp charge points in New Zealand, with a longer-term ambition to build the country’s most convenient fast-charging EV network with the best possible customer experience.

Sites at Takanini and Rolleston have also opened to the public.

The launch in New Zealand represents a further step in bp’s ambition to install more than 100,000 EV chargers globally, helping to accelerate the switch to vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions.

We are incredibly excited to bring our fast & fresh offer to market. As real convenience gets redefined by customers, so our offer will evolve. We are working with our partners in all areas of convenience retailing to make sure our service stations are places to recharge and refuel now and into the future. This is the latest example of how we have evolved the service station experience for busy Kiwis on the go. Emma Delaney bp executive vice president, customers and products

The initial rollout will see chargers installed at key metropolitan and regional bp retail locations across thecountry where EV drivers can also take advantage of bp’s outstanding food and drinks range, particularly New Zealand’s favourite Wild Bean coffee.



bp always aims to provide a fantastic customer experience and through the launch of EV charging we’re continuing to provide the best options for Kiwis whatever vehicle they drive. bp is offering fast and reliable chargers at convenient locations with great retail options, whether our customers want to eat, drink or shop. Matt Elliott bp vice president, mobility and convenience, and head of country for New Zealand

The chargers being rolled out in New Zealand are supplied by Australian-based manufacturer Tritium as part of a multi-year contract to deliver for bp’s UK, Australian and New Zealand markets.

Each Tritium charger has two connectors and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. In 2023, bp plans to connect new and existing chargers to higher power grid connections that will enable charging speeds of up to 150kW, depending on the number of vehicles connected.

The electrification of mobility is part of bp’s commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2050. bp supports broader measures to reach net zero including 43% emissions reduction by 2030.

