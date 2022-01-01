We’re planning on scaling up our network of rapid charging points across New Zealand in the next two years, and are rolling our rapid EV charging at 50 bp locations by the end of 2023.
219 - 225 Wainui Road, Millwater, Auckland 9032
Open 24 hours
2 bays - 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO
Charging up to 75kW
Free charging available for a limited time
322 - 330 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, Auckland 2010
Open 24 hours
2 bays - 2 x CCS, 2 x CHAdeMO
Charging up to 50kW
Free charging, limited to 30 minutes
67 Auckland Road SH1, Warkworth, 0910
Open 24 hours
1 bay - 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO
Charging up to 50kW
Free charging, limited to 30 minutes
Sir Tim Wallis Drive, Wānaka, 9382
Open 6am - 10pm
2 bays - 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO
Charging up to 50kW
Free charging, limited to 30 minutes
Our network of rapid DC chargers are capable of delivering speeds of up to 75kW (capable of being 150kW). Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs to fit your charging needs
Need help using one of our charging points? We’re here 24/7 for anything you need.