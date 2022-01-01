Site traffic information and cookies

EV charging locations

Our network is growing rapidly.

We’re planning on scaling up our network of rapid charging points across New Zealand in the next two years, and are rolling our rapid EV charging at 50 bp locations by the end of 2023.

bp Connect Millwater, Auckland 

219 - 225 Wainui Road, Millwater, Auckland 9032

Open 24 hours

2 bays - 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO

 

Charging up to 75kW 

 

Free charging available for a limited time

 

Get directions 

bp Connect Pakuranga, Auckland 

322 - 330 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, Auckland 2010

Open 24 hours

2 bays - 2 x CCS, 2 x CHAdeMO

 

Charging up to 50kW 

 

Free charging, limited to 30 minutes

 

Get directions 

bp Connect Warkworth, Auckland 

67 Auckland Road SH1, Warkworth, 0910

Open 24 hours

1 bay - 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO

 

Charging up to 50kW 

 

Free charging, limited to 30 minutes

 

Get directions 

bp Connect Wānaka, Wānaka

Sir Tim Wallis Drive, Wānaka, 9382

Open 6am - 10pm

2 bays - 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO

 

Charging up to 50kW 

 

Free charging, limited to 30 minutes

 

Get directions 

Our chargers

Our network of rapid DC chargers are  capable of delivering speeds of up to 75kW (capable of being 150kW). Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs to fit your charging needs

 

We’re on the pulse, 24/7

Need help using one of our charging points? We’re here 24/7 for anything you need. 

 

Contact Us


bp EV charging support: 0800 002788

bp EV charging email: evdriversupport@bp.com