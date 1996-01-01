EV Charging for bp plus

EV charging locations

Once you have received your bp plus cards, your EV can be charged at any bp charge EV charger.



Charging stations can be found here. Please ensure you have selected the ‘bp charge’ filter.



Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will also have CHAdeMO plugs to accommodate your vehicle’s needs. By searching ‘bp charge’ in Google Maps or Apple Maps, you will be able to identify which plugs are available at each bp charge EV charger.

