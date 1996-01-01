EV Charging for bp plus

EV Charging is a feature of bp plus and is available through your bp plus account. It allows you to use your bp plus card(s) to pay for fuel and EV charging, all through the one card.
Once you have received your bp plus cards, your EV can be charged at any bp charge EV charger.
Charging stations can be found here. Please ensure you have selected the ‘bp charge’ filter.
Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will also have CHAdeMO plugs to accommodate your vehicle’s needs. By searching ‘bp charge’ in Google Maps or Apple Maps, you will be able to identify which plugs are available at each bp charge EV charger.
Charging your vehicle is quick and easy to do. Please see an example of what our chargers look like and where to tap your bp plus card. Please note that odometer readings will not need to be provided for bp plus EV charging transactions
Step 1: Download the Bulk card order form from bp plus online.
Step 2: Open the Bulk card order form and select the correct account from the ‘Account number’ dropdown.
Step 4: From the ‘Card Type’ dropdown, select ‘Driver’ or ‘Vehicle’.
Step 5: From ‘Product restriction’ dropdown, select product restrictions that have ‘NFC’ in it.
3. Successful connection: Once the plug is connected to the vehicle, the plug icon will display a tick.
The charger will then check communication with the vehicle.
4. Authentication: Charger will request authentication. Tap your bp plus card on the payment terminal to authenticate. No PIN or signature will be required.
You are unable to charge using the bp plus or bp charge apps. You must use your physical bp plus card.
6. Charging session in progress: Charging session will be prepared and charge session will start.
Your screen will change to a charger progress dashboard where the active session and arrow for the stop button are displayed.
7. Charge completed: Once you have reached your desired charge level, stop the session on the charger (or in vehicle if applicable) and unplug.
Note: Charge session will stop automatically when the charge limit of your vehicle is reached.
8. Return plug to charger: Charger will detect the returned plug.
Thank you!
Pricing information can be accessed through the bp charge driver portal website if accessing via a web browser or the bp charge mobile app for iPhone or Android. You do not need to have a bp charge account to access pricing.
Once you have opened the website or mobile app:
bp plus customers are encouraged to use the bp charge app and driver portal as a reference only. Please ensure your bp plus card is used to start and stop a charging session.
Your first point of contact should be your bp sales representative. Should you be unable to reach them, please refer to the contact channels below.
If you have any questions about your bp plus, invoice or payment, please call 0800 800 027 between 9am and 5pm weekdays (EST) to speak with bp customer service.
If you need technical support when charging, please call 0800 002 788.This line is monitored 24/7.
Charging session and transaction information will be collated into a single invoice along with any other bp plus transactions made during your agreed billing period. Payment is made using the method you have chosen on your bp plus online account.
Please note that for EV charging transactions on your invoice, any references to Litres / L shall be read as ‘kilowatt hours (kWh)’. Similarly, CPL (Cents per Litre) shall be read as ‘Cents per kilowatt hour’.
You must be a registered bp plus account holder to use bp plus for the purchase of EV charging.
Unless otherwise stated in your negotiated agreement with bp, all bp plus terms and conditions apply.
Should you wish, EV charging as a product on your bp plus account can be removed by:
Please note that for non-EV transactions, you must swipe your bp plus card in store.
When you order a new bp plus card, there are several purchase restrictions that can be selected to include ‘EV charge’. These restrictions can be applied through the online portal and during the online card ordering process.