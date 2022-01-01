We are rolling out rapid charging infrastructure across our network with power outputs from 75KW, being upgraded to 150KW. We have higher output installations in our plans.
Our charging points are equipped with either CCS2 or CHAdeMO plugs, which are designed to be compatible with most modern electric vehicles.
bp EV charging will aim to be market competitive, with our pricing to reflect our offer and our charging speeds.
Our initial pricing will be $0.55 per kW with our 75kW charging points.
That reflects the initial installation of bp EV rapid charging points, which have an initial charging speed of 75kW, with the capacity to be upgraded to 150 kW.