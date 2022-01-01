Site traffic information and cookies

FAQs

Find answers to all your EV charging questions here
Sections
Charging
Technical
Payment
Support

Charging

Is my vehicle compatible with bp EV chargers?
Our charging points are equipped with either CCS2 or CHAdeMO plugs, which are designed to be compatible with most modern electric vehicles.
What type of chargers do bp EV charging use?

We are rolling out rapid charging infrastructure across our network with power outputs from 75KW, being upgraded to 150KW. We have higher output installations in our plans.

 

Can two cars charge at once?
Absolutely! Each of our charging points have two connectors and can accommodate simultaneous charging! Some chargers have 1xCHAdeMO connector and 1xCCS connector, whilst other locations have 2xCCS connectors to accommodate different customer vehicle needs.
How long does it take to charge?
In short, it depends. The speed of charging is determined by the power of the charge points (50kW, 75kW or 150kW), but in principle, the more powerful the charging point, the shorter the charging time. Charging time will also depend on your vehicle’s battery size, the state of charge (%) of your battery at the time, your vehicle’s charging capacity and whether another customer is also accessing the same charger.
Do I need my own charging cable?
No, we have you covered! Each of our charging points have two connectors! Some chargers have 1xCHAdeMO connector and 1xCCS connector, whilst other locations have 2xCCS connectors to accommodate different customer vehicle needs.
Why isn’t my car charging as quickly as I expect?
The speed of charging is determined by the power of the charge points (50kW, 75kWh or 150kW), but in principle, the more powerful the charging point, the shorter the charging time. Charging time will also depend on your vehicle’s battery size, the state of charge (%) of your battery at the time, your vehicle’s charging capacity and whether another customer is also accessing the same charger.
Does bp EV charging use green power / green electricity?
Initially our chargers will be powered by electricity from the grid, but at the same time we’ll be buying large scale generation certificates that provide investment into renewable electricity generation, for every kW of electricity used by our chargers.
Is it safe to charge whilst petrol pumps are in use?
Of course! Our charging points are carefully designed to keep everyone safe while you’re charging your EV.
What is the Emergency Stop button?
Each of our convenience store locations have Emergency Stop (e-stop) buttons designed to isolate equipment in the event of an emergency on site. If you, or one of our staff, see an emergency unfolding, the e-stop can pressed to minimize risks to people on site.

Technical

What charging speeds are available at bp EV charging?
We are launching with charging points with a charging speed of 75kW, to be upgraded to 150kW in the near future.

Payment

Can I use bp fuel card to pay?
Not yet. We are exploring how we can integrate bp plus payment methods into our EV charging offer to help you as you transition your own fleets to electric.
How much does it cost?

bp EV charging will aim to be market competitive, with our pricing to reflect our offer and our charging speeds. 

 

Our initial pricing will be $0.55 per kW with our 75kW charging points.

 

That reflects the initial installation of bp EV rapid charging points, which have an initial charging speed of 75kW, with the capacity to be upgraded to 150 kW.

Support

Who do I contact if something goes wrong with my charge?
Customer support is available 24/7 and can be contacted on 0800 002 788, or through email at evdriversupport@bp.com.
What if I have an issue with a payment or want a refund?
If you have an issue with your charge or your payment, call our support line on 0800 002 788 or utilise the “Contact Us” link at the bottom of your “charging session receipt” email.