1.1 Thank you for registering and setting up your account for the bp EV charging network in New Zealand, a service giving you access to the bp EV charging network of electric vehicle charging points (bp EV charging network) as provided by bp Oil New Zealand Limited (“bp EV charging”, “us” or “our”).



1.2 The terms and conditions set out or referred to below (“Terms”) apply to the services provided through the bp EV charging Websites (“Websites”) and/or smartphone applications (“Apps”) now and in the future for use in New Zealand, in connection with your access to and use of charging points on the bp EV charging network to charge an electric vehicle (“Services”).



1.3 Before using the Services, you should read these Terms carefully. They contain important information about the steps you must take to keep your account secure, restrictions on using the Services, how we or you can end the Services and our limitations on our liability to you. If you do not agree to these Terms, you must not access, or must stop accessing, the Services.



1.4 If you have any questions about these Terms or wish to notify us of any of the matters referred to in these terms, please contact bp EV charging by email at evdriversupport@bp.com. You can also contact us by telephone on 0800 002788.



1.5 The Services include:

bp EV charging network access;

bp EV charging pricing schemes;

Live Map; and

Account and billing services.



1.6 Use of the Services is subject to our approval, at our discretion, and may only be available to eligible customers.



1.7 We plan to expand on the Services that we can offer to you and we will notify you of new services and functionality once they become available and tell you how to use them.



1.8 As detailed below, the Terms incorporate our privacy statement, privacy collection notice, bp EV charging and third party terms and conditions referred to below, and updates made to the Terms in the future.