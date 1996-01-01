This initiative is led by bp on behalf of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) partners.It forms part of a broader commitment to reinvest in local communities and help protect the unique local environment. As part of this commitment, bp selects and funds biodiversity enhancement projects.
The GTA facilities are located in an area well recognized for its biodiversity, highlighted by numerous legally protected areas and internationally recognized sites of ecological importance.
Your proposed project should meet the following criteria:
All costs and expenses incurred by a submitter in preparing and submitting concept papers and/or proposals shall be covered by the submitter not by the initiative. bp is not liable for any costs related to the preparation and submission of concept notes and proposals.
1. Form of application: Submission of the outline proposals using this MS Word template is mandatory. Any project idea submitted as an e-mail or information note without an MS Word template will not be reviewed and/or approved for the next stage. All projects are not-for profit projects. Therefore, bp does not fund individual entrepreneurs directly. Please submit your completed MS Word template and supporting materials to: MSbiodiversityproposals@bp.com
2. Strategic alignment: Any outline proposal submitted should have its goal and objectives aligned with bp’s vision for biodiversity enhancement. To be selected, a project must, as a minimum:
• demonstrate how it will result in tangible and measurable improvement of the ecological condition of the area within the vicinity of the GTA Phase 1 Project,
• have defined targets and key performance indicators (KPIs),
• demonstrate that it can be safely executed, and
• be feasible from a budgetary, reputational and execution perspective.
3. Proposal Language: Proposals are to be submitted in English. A French version of the proposal may be attached as an additional document only.
1. Informing applicant organization(s) on the results of the initial screening of proposals.
2. Consideration of the proposals by bp against pre-defined selection criteria, with advice provided by a Biodiversity Advisory Council.
3. Proposals recommended to move forward are submitted for a decision on approval of funding by bp.
4. Informing applicant organisation(s) on the decision for funding.
5. Conducting Labour Rights and Modern Slavery (LRMS) and Counterparty Due Diligence for the applicant organisation(s).
6. Registration of the organization at bp.
7. Preparing and signing contractual arrangements.
8. Launching of the project.
If you have any questions, please send them to: MSbiodiversityproposals@bp.com