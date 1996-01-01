What is the initiative?

This initiative is led by bp on behalf of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) partners.It forms part of a broader commitment to reinvest in local communities and help protect the unique local environment. As part of this commitment, bp selects and funds biodiversity enhancement projects.



What is the driver for this initiative?

The GTA facilities are located in an area well recognized for its biodiversity, highlighted by numerous legally protected areas and internationally recognized sites of ecological importance.

Our vision is to enhance local biodiversity through projects that deliver clear and tangible improvements to the natural environment.

What criteria do I need to meet to be eligible for this initiative?

Your proposed project should meet the following criteria:

Your company needs to be a legally registered entity within Mauritania or Senegal.

Your project must be situated within approximately 50 km radius of the GTA Project

Your project must demonstrate quantifiable, sustainable and verifiable improvements to biodiversity

Have the potential to support and align with Mauritanian or Senegal National Biodiversity Strategy and bp’s biodiversity aims;

Demonstrates clear management of scheduling, resources, budget control, and delivery

Demonstrates the ability to control, process and manage data.

What costs are covered by the initiative?

All costs and expenses incurred by a submitter in preparing and submitting concept papers and/or proposals shall be covered by the submitter not by the initiative. bp is not liable for any costs related to the preparation and submission of concept notes and proposals.