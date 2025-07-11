Cookie-Informationen

LGH2-Project: bp launches an Expression of Interest process for potential buyers of renewable hydrogen

Date of publication:
11.07.2025
 
💡Deutsche Version: Interessenbekundungsverfahren
bp invites potential customers to express interest in the offtake of renewable hydrogen from its Lingen Green Hydrogen Project (LGH2), located in Lingen, Germany.  
Elektrolyse-Animation

Tag der Industrie (Bildnachweis: © BDI/Christian Kruppa und Jana Legler)

This Expression of Interest (EoI) follows a funding grant awarded jointly by BMWE and Lower-Saxony government under the IPCEI scheme (Important Projects of Common European Interest), and a final investment decision by bp for LGH2.

 

Preparatory construction work  for the 100MW PEM electrolyser is already underway and LGH2-project aims to deliver renewable hydrogen during the second half of 2027.

The Expression of Interest phase will start at 09:00 CET on 16 July 2025.

 

Parties interested in participating in the EoI are invited to complete the initial registration form below. Once registered, Parties will be given access to the documents they should use to express their formal interest in renewable hydrogen from LGH2 project and guidelines about how to participate in the EoI.

 

To participate in the EoI, parties will need to submit all the required documents by no later than 17:00 CET on 13 August 2025.


More details about subsequent tender phases will be communicated in due course. 

Lingen Green Hydrogen project, key facts:

 

 

Interested parties can register for the EoI phase by filling in the form here: https://on.bp.com/h2tender


If you have any questions about the EoI registration process, please contact the Lingen Green Hydrogen project team at the following email address: lingengreenh2tender@bp.com

Further information

Renewable hydrogen from 2027

Renewable hydrogen from 2027

The project, called Lingen Green Hydrogen (LGH2), is set to become bp's largest industrial renewable hydrogen facility and the first to be wholly owned and operated by the company.
Symbolic image: Renewable hydrogen

Renewable hydrogen

In the immediate vicinity of the Lingen refinery, bp will build a 100-megawatt electrolyser that could produce up to 11,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year.
Drohnenansicht bp Raffinerie Lingen

bp in Lingen

Since 1953, we have been processing crude oil into fuels, kerosene, light heating oil and chemical products in the Emsland region.