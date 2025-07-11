bp invites potential customers to express interest in the offtake of renewable hydrogen from its Lingen Green Hydrogen Project (LGH2), located in Lingen, Germany.



Tag der Industrie (Bildnachweis: © BDI/Christian Kruppa und Jana Legler)

This Expression of Interest (EoI) follows a funding grant awarded jointly by BMWE and Lower-Saxony government under the IPCEI scheme (Important Projects of Common European Interest), and a final investment decision by bp for LGH2. Preparatory construction work for the 100MW PEM electrolyser is already underway and LGH2-project aims to deliver renewable hydrogen during the second half of 2027.



The Expression of Interest phase will start at 09:00 CET on 16 July 2025. Parties interested in participating in the EoI are invited to complete the initial registration form below. Once registered, Parties will be given access to the documents they should use to express their formal interest in renewable hydrogen from LGH2 project and guidelines about how to participate in the EoI. To participate in the EoI, parties will need to submit all the required documents by no later than 17:00 CET on 13 August 2025.

More details about subsequent tender phases will be communicated in due course.

