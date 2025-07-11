Tag der Industrie (Bildnachweis: © BDI/Christian Kruppa und Jana Legler)
This Expression of Interest (EoI) follows a funding grant awarded jointly by BMWE and Lower-Saxony government under the IPCEI scheme (Important Projects of Common European Interest), and a final investment decision by bp for LGH2.
Preparatory construction work for the 100MW PEM electrolyser is already underway and LGH2-project aims to deliver renewable hydrogen during the second half of 2027.
Parties interested in participating in the EoI are invited to complete the initial registration form below. Once registered, Parties will be given access to the documents they should use to express their formal interest in renewable hydrogen from LGH2 project and guidelines about how to participate in the EoI.
To participate in the EoI, parties will need to submit all the required documents by no later than 17:00 CET on 13 August 2025.
More details about subsequent tender phases will be communicated in due course.
Interested parties can register for the EoI phase by filling in the form here: https://on.bp.com/h2tender
If you have any questions about the EoI registration process, please contact the Lingen Green Hydrogen project team at the following email address: lingengreenh2tender@bp.com
The project, called Lingen Green Hydrogen (LGH2), is set to become bp's largest industrial renewable hydrogen facility and the first to be wholly owned and operated by the company.
In the immediate vicinity of the Lingen refinery, bp will build a 100-megawatt electrolyser that could produce up to 11,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year.
Since 1953, we have been processing crude oil into fuels, kerosene, light heating oil and chemical products in the Emsland region.