Right next to its bp refinery in Lingen (Emsland), bp is building its largest green hydrogen production facility globally – and the first one that the company will fully own and operate.
The plan is to build a 100-megawatt electrolyser capable of producing up to 11,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually. The facility will be powered by electricity from renewable sources – initially via a power purchase agreement (PPA) for offshore wind energy. The green hydrogen produced can:
The project is supported through the European IPCEI program (Important Projects of Common European Interest – Hy2Infra) with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the state of Lower Saxony. This support emphasises the strategic importance of the project for building a European hydrogen economy and contributing to European climate goals.
Construction begins in 2025, with commissioning planned for 2027.
As part of its global transformation, bp is currently prioritizing five to seven key projects in the fields of hydrogen and carbon capture. In addition to the project in Germany, developments are also underway in Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States.
bp is also actively involved in building a viable hydrogen economy on a structural level – for example, as a member of the H2Global Foundation. The goal is to foster economic frameworks that enable investment and create long-term perspectives for both consumers and producers.