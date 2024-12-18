Hydrogen is considered a key component of the future energy system. As a versatile energy carrier, it can play a crucial role in reducing emissions across various sectors and advancing the transformation of energy-intensive processes. bp aims to play a significant role in scaling up the hydrogen economy and is making targeted investments in the development of a competitive hydrogen infrastructure. In Germany, the focus is on the “Lingen Green Hydrogen” project.

The “Lingen Green Hydrogen” Project

Right next to its bp refinery in Lingen (Emsland), bp is building its largest green hydrogen production facility globally – and the first one that the company will fully own and operate.

The plan is to build a 100-megawatt electrolyser capable of producing up to 11,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually. The facility will be powered by electricity from renewable sources – initially via a power purchase agreement (PPA) for offshore wind energy. The green hydrogen produced can:

be supplied to industrial customers via a connection to the core hydrogen grid,

and be used at the refinery next door to produce more sustainable fuels, partially replacing the currently used grey hydrogen.



The project is supported through the European IPCEI program (Important Projects of Common European Interest – Hy2Infra) with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the state of Lower Saxony. This support emphasises the strategic importance of the project for building a European hydrogen economy and contributing to European climate goals.



Construction begins in 2025, with commissioning planned for 2027.