Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Customers
  3. Communications
  4. Data privacy

Data privacy

Responsible

 

  • Company name: Air bp Limited
  • Registered office:
    Chertsey Road
    Sunbury on Thames
    Middlesex, TW16 7LN
    United Kingdom
  • Company number: 01150609
  • Phone: +44 (0) 1932 762 000
  • Website: https://www.bp.com/en/global/air-bp.html
  • Point of contact for data privacy: privacy3@bp.com

 

 

 

Purpose

 

  • Collect feedback and opinions about Air bp’s product and services to improve the quality of Air bp’s operations (customer feedback form).
  • Do commercial prospection about Air bp’s products and services.
  • Collect clients’ email so that our customers can discuss their feedback directly with Air bp.
  • Answer queries made by our customers through our customer feedback form at the AERO 2023 Friedrichshafen stand.
  • We respect in all cases the principle of data minimization, so the treatment will always be appropriate, proportional and limited to what is strictly necessary.

 

 

 

Legitimation

 

  • Individual’s unambiguous consent through the submission of the sterling card feedback form at the stand of Air bp in AERO 2023 Friedrichshafen.

 

 

 

Target

 

  • Sterling card customers
  • Air bp customers

 

 

 

Data retention

 

The data provided by our customers will be kept for the duration one year of the collecting, processing, analysing the feedback information provided by them, and always for the time strictly necessary for the purpose for which they have been collected. All of this as long as the right to suppression, limitation or cancellation of the same is not exercised.

 

 

 

Confidentiality

 

Air bp Limited undertakes to treat personal data that may be collected with absolute confidentiality, pledging to maintain secrecy regarding them and guaranteeing the duty to protect them by adopting all necessary measures to prevent their alteration, loss and unauthorized access or treatment, in accordance with the provisions of applicable law.

 

 

 

Rights of stakeholders

 

You may exercise your rights of access, rectification, suppression, opposition, portability, limitation and, where appropriate, withdrawal of consent of your personal data by sending an e-mail to richard.morgan@uk.bp.com.

 

 

 

Recipients of the data

 

Unless legally obliged to do so and in the cases provided for by the data protection regulations in force at any given time, under no circumstances will we pass on your data to third parties for processing without informing you in advance and requesting your consent. 

 

As an international company, we may store or transfer your personal information to other bp companies around the world. Where this is the case, we do this under a comprehensive, flexible, and global compliance framework which implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including EU standard contractual clauses) to ensure that your personal information is protected in accordance with applicable data protection laws. 

 

In order to collect this feedback, Air bp relies on Typeform™ to facilitate its work. Air bp Limited receives the survey data from its clients under a processor contract for the purpose of collecting feedback from its clients, as data controllers, will authorise us to pass on their data to other companies in bp. 

  • Data collection is facilitated by Typeform™. You can access Typeform™’s privacy policy here.

 

 

 

Changes for the privacy statement

 

We may update this privacy statement from time to time and recommend that you revisit it on occasion to see the latest version. 

 

This statement was last updated in April 2023.