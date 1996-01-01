Fuel pricing and ordering tool

Find full pricing details in seconds.

1 - Enter the IATA,ICAO or airport name and select search

2 - Choose the currency and unit of measurement

3 - Your account number and account name is displayed here

4 - Airport details, including the delivery ramp and who will perform the refuelling

5 - Fuel grade and the ‘valid until’ date are displayed

6 - The ‘pricing basis’ will show your contracted rate if you are contracted or the ‘Sterling card member rate’

7 - This is the total variable price, including the base price, any differential and variable compulsory taxes & fees. Click on the ‘i’ for more information

8 - This is the total of the single ‘fixed charges’ that will be applicable to your fuelling

9 - This area is to display messages valid for certain locations* and should be read carefully if present

10 - Click here to order fuel for this airport

11 - Click on the expandable ‘taxes & fees’ section to view the charges in detail





* Certain locations are currently displaying the ‘posted airfield price’ only. This may reflect the correct price or you may be entitled to a lower rate. Contact your account manager for clarification. If you have a contracted price which is not displayed in the tool, please contact your account manager.

The tool is best viewed in 80% zoom.

For any technical problems, questions or feedback, please contact your account manager.