myinvoice EN

Receive your invoices as pdf attachments by email
Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle
Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online
Straightforward access to a summary of your account
Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria
View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available
View your account balance and total exposure
View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place
Opt to receive payment due reminders by email
Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily
Track your query through to resolution
Opt to receive status updates via email
Download content from key screens
Export all the invoices you need into one PDF or excel file
View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced
View a total of these uninvoiced values on the ‘accounts summary’ tab
If you have selected the new invoice alert email you will receive an email notifying you of new invoices. You can also view all unpaid invoices in the ‘invoice’ section, and filter by date range if you want to only see invoices posted to your account since your last check.
If you are still receiving paper invoices it is because some of the countries we operate in still require paper invoicing for tax reasons. This applies to supply sales in Albania, Brazil, Georgia, Namibia, Nigeria, Poland, Tunisia, and Turkey. In the case of invoices from these countries a paper copy will be sent and the online image will say “COPY”.
For purchases in India invoices will not appear on Air bp myinvoice and will be sent by post.
You should not be receiving paper invoices for anywhere else in the world. If you think you’re getting unnecessary paper invoices, please use the ‘contact us’ link in the top right corner of every screen in Air bp’s myinvoice to let us know what’s happening.