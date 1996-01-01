myinvoice EN

If you are still receiving paper invoices it is because some of the countries we operate in still require paper invoicing for tax reasons. This applies to supply sales in Albania, Brazil, Georgia, Namibia, Nigeria, Poland, Tunisia, and Turkey. In the case of invoices from these countries a paper copy will be sent and the online image will say “COPY”.



For purchases in India invoices will not appear on Air bp myinvoice and will be sent by post.



You should not be receiving paper invoices for anywhere else in the world. If you think you’re getting unnecessary paper invoices, please use the ‘contact us’ link in the top right corner of every screen in Air bp’s myinvoice to let us know what’s happening.