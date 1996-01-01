Site Traffic Information and Cookies

myinvoice EN

myinvoice is Air bp’s electronic invoicing system. 

The benefits to you

Which aspects are important to you?
See how myinvoice makes managing invoicing easier.
  • Receive your invoices as PDF attachments by email.
  • Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle.
  • Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online.
Receive your invoices as pdf attachments by email

Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle

Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online

  • Straightforward access to a summary of your account.
  • Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria.
  • View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available.
Straightforward access to a summary of your account

Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria

View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available

  • View your account balance and total exposure.
  • View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place. This allows you to easily see how much you need to pay, or how much will be collected if paying by direct debit.
  • Opt to receive payment due reminders by email.
View your account balance and total exposure

View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place

Opt to receive payment due reminders by email

  • Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily.
  • Track your query through to resolution.
  • Opt to receive status updates via email.
Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily

Track your query through to resolution

Opt to receive status updates via email

  • Download content from key screens.
  • Export all the invoices you need into one PDF or excel file.
Download content from key screens

Export all the invoices you need into one PDF or excel file

  • Click ‘uninvoiced deliveries’ within your account detail to view details of all deliveries madethat are on Air bp’s accounting system that have not yet been invoiced.
  • View a total of these uninvoiced values on the ‘accounts summary’ tab.
View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced

View a total of these uninvoiced values on the ‘accounts summary’ tab

  • Have as many users as you wish on the system.
  • Tailor preferences such as email alerts and languages to each individual.
  • Securely log in on tablets and mobiles as well as desktop.
  • Recommended browsers are Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge.
  • Historic invoices remain accessible within myinvoice (contact your collector if you have any issues).
  • myinvoice can be viewed in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish and Chinese.

Log on for the first time

Watch this video for help with updating your temporary password before logging on for the first time.
Log on for the first time
  • Reset your temporary password to a password of your choice.
  • Enter your security questions to keep your account secure.
  • Log on to Air bp's myinvoice and bookmark the url.

Need help logging on? Contact us.

myinvoice benefits pdf / 552.8 KB

FAQs

Answers to your frequently asked questions.

Yes. The QuickView PDF option sends you an email with a PDF attachment for each invoice. Log in to select this option in the ‘user preferences’ section of myinvoice.
In the 'invoices' section, select the invoices you want to print, click the PDF button and print from the file this generates.
Payment instructions appear at the bottom of every invoice on Air bp’s myinvoice.
No, this functionality is not available at the moment.
Each invoice in Air bp’s myinvoice displays fuel information in the ‘product’ section underneath the ‘deliveries’. Here you can see the product name, the price, the quantity delivered and the total value.
You can view a summary of the total amount outstanding in the ‘account’ section of Air bp’s myinvoice. Choose the account you wish to view. 

If you have selected the new invoice alert email you will receive an email notifying you of new invoices. You can also view all unpaid invoices in the ‘invoice’ section, and filter by date range if you want to only see invoices posted to your account since your last check.

 

Yes. In the 'invoice' section of myinvoice, you can filter by the month you wish to view.
No. We will provide you with a unique user ID which is fixed. You can change users on request. Use the ‘contact us’ button in myinvoice to tell us of any changes you require.
You can change or add users on request. Use the ‘contact us’ button in myinvoice to tell us of any changes you require.
To discuss new payment terms, please speak to your account manager or collector, or use the ‘contact us’ link in myinvoice.
The ‘account’ section allows you to view the total balance on your account, and any overdue balance.
If you’re on a dedicated computer, you can ask your browser to remember your log in details. Your browser will usually prompt you to agree to this when you enter your log in details.
Yes. You can sort by any of the header items, and you can also select which items you want to appear in the header.
If you’d like to receive an email when new invoice data has been posted onto your account, you can set this preference in the ‘user preferences’ section of myinvoice. You will be sent an email as soon as a new invoice is posted to your account and you will need to log in to view these invoices. Make sure you click ‘save profile’ when making changes to your user profile.
Click on any invoice to see delivery number, delivery date, product name, quantity delivered and invoiced, flight number, your aircraft reg and card number. Where available you will also be able to view the related delivery ticket(s).
Use the ‘contact us’ button in myinvoice to tell us of any changes you require.
Yes. Go to the ‘user preferences’ section of Air bp’s myinvoice and in the ‘invoice notifications’ line make sure that the ‘payment reminder’ box is NOT ticked. You will no longer receive payment reminder emails.
The myinvoice website is able to be viewed within your browser on any device, mobile, tablet or desktop.

If you are still receiving paper invoices it is because some of the countries we operate in still require paper invoicing for tax reasons. This applies to supply sales in Albania, Brazil, Georgia, Namibia, Nigeria, Poland, Tunisia, and Turkey. In the case of invoices from these countries a paper copy will be sent and the online image will say “COPY”.


For purchases in India invoices will not appear on Air bp myinvoice and will be sent by post.


You should not be receiving paper invoices for anywhere else in the world. If you think you’re getting unnecessary paper invoices, please use the ‘contact us’ link in the top right corner of every screen in Air bp’s myinvoice to let us know what’s happening.

In the ‘user preferences' section of Air bp’s myinvoice, select ‘payment due reminder’ if you want to be reminded by email when invoices are approaching their due date. You can specify how many days before the due date you would like that email reminder to be sent to you. You can choose any number between 1 and 30 days prior to the invoice due date. By selecting this option you will also get reminders if any of your invoices become overdue. Click ‘save profile’.
If you have any queries or concerns please use the ‘contact us’ link in myinvoice. Alternatively you can e-mail us at AirBPmyinvoice@bp.com or you can speak to your Air bp account manager or collector.
Air bp has sought expert tax advice and has met the requirements advised, however if you have any doubts please make your own tax consultation.
Yes. Where a qualified digital signature is required for tax reasons we are providing this. This requirement is by country of supply. For all other countries a digital signature is provided.
For any additional card requirements click on the link in the 'contact us' section in myinvoice, or follow the link on our newsletter.