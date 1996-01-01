Out and about

Image: Andrew Bell (Regional and City Airports), Martin Lane (Air bp) and John Dewing (SaxonAir) at EBACE.

June is packed with events from the annual meeting of French and Francophone Airports in Corsica and the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference in Denver to the Airport Operators Association’s networking dinner in London, SAF congress in Amsterdam and finally Airports Council International’s (ACI’s) World Annual General Assembly in Barcelona.

May saw members of our team attending and supporting the Aireg sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) congress in Germany at the beginning of the month. Then on 10 May Linn Tonsberg, Air bp’s global process & sales excellence director, spoke at Women in Aviation in Dubai while Air bp’s global head of sustainability, Andreea Moyes, spoke about book and claim at this year’s International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum in Seattle. May drew to a close with the the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) taking place in Geneva, where in addition to hosting a booth Air bp’s sustainability advisor, Sven Rieve joined a panel to discuss environmental and economic forces surrounding SAF supply.

With June now underway the month has already got off to a flying start with Air bp supporting the French and Francophone Airports annual conference and exhibition in Corsica France from 31 May to 2 June. From 3 -5 June we were also delighted to attend and support the AAAE conference in Denver and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) annual networking dinner in London, which took place on 5 June. From 7- 9 June we will be supporting the two-day SAF Congress in Amsterdam and at the end of the month (26-28 June) we’re heading to Barcelona for Airport Council International’s (ACI’s) World Annual General Assembly.

