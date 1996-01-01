A fond farewell to Norwich

If you’re flying to East Anglia in the UK, please note that on 18 April we bid farewell to Norwich International Airport (NWI/ EGSH). However, London Stansted Airport (STN/ EGSS) is a convenient alternative for Sterling card customers

As well as providing a gateway to East Anglia and the surrounding region, London Stansted is also just 60km from the UK capital and offers fast and convenient road and rail access around the country. Dedicated facilities for private aviation customers are located away from the bustle and congestion of the main terminal. So, you can expect a seamless transit when arriving and departing, as well as fast, reliable and discreet refuelling services.

We work alongside a number of different FBOs at the airport including Inflite Jet Centre, Harrods Aviation and STNIP, so all your needs are catered for from aircraft handling to comfortable lounges and concierge services.

The airport is open 24/7 and Jet A-1 Is available here.

For more information on this location please click here.