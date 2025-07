Earlier this month we were delighted to support the Campeonato de Espana de Vuelo a Vela. The Spanish gliding championship took place in Garray, Soria (LEGY) in Spain from 11 - 19 June, with Air bp supplying fuel

As well as supplying fuel for this year’s championship and in line with our sustainability goals, part of our commitment to this event included offsetting the carbon emissions generated by support flights during the eight-day show.

Organised by Airpull Aviation, the Spanish gliding championship is a relatively new event, but is gaining in popularity year on year. Around 40 aircraft competed in this year’s event.

