A summer of air shows

June and July proved popular months for air shows in Iberia with Air bp supporting Careto Air Show in Portugal as well as the Cataluña Air Show (Vuelta Aérea de Cataluña) and the Spanish National Aerobatic Championship (CEVA) in Spain.

This year’s Careto Air Show, which took place from 23-25 June (and was hosted by Aero Clube de Bragança) saw 15 aerial displays and featured impressive aerobatic displays from highly acclaimed Spanish pilots, Ramón Alonso and Jorge Macias, as well as a fly over by the Portuguese Air Force F16 patrol. We were also pleased to support the Vuelta Aérea de Cataluña, hosted by the Aeroclub Barcelona-Sabadell in Spain from 16-18 June. The aerial tour was completed by pilots in three stages with some 16 aircraft taking part and flying between three aerodromes: Sabadell, Zaragoza and Requena. From the 6-9 July, we also supported the Spanish National Aerobatic Championship (CEVA), which was held at La Caminera Club de Campo Aerodrome in Ciudad Real and proved to be as popular as ever. Thirty pilots from across the globe competed in the championship in a thrilling display of aerobatic flying skills.

For a glimpse of what it’s like to be an aerobatic pilot, keep an eye out for our video with the CEVA pilots in an upcoming edition of the Sterling card newsletter.

For more news and views, please click here.