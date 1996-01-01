A warm welcome to Avalon and Massa Cinquale

If you’re heading to Melbourne in Australia or Tuscany in Italy, then we’re delighted to have added Avalon Airport (AVV/ YMAV) in Australia and Massa Cinquale (QMM/ LILQ) in Italy to our network.

Located 50km southwest of central Melbourne and less than 20km from Geelong, Avalon Airport (AVV/ YMAV) is renowned for hosting the bi-annual International Australian Airshow, which will next take place in March 2025. When not hosting the air show, the airport is a busy hub for domestic scheduled air traffic serving the region and is also a convenient choice for business and general aviation customers.

Our agreement with Melbourne’s second busiest airport will see us supply Jet A-1 as well as providing technical services for operations and equipment. Adding this location to our network builds on our almost 75 years of operating in Australia. It also emphasises Air bp’s strong presence in Victoria, where we already supply fuel at key sites including Melbourne Tullamarine Airport (MEL) and Essendon Fields Airport (EF).

Meanwhile, in Italy and situated just 120km from the enchanting city of Florence, 40km from Pisa and a stone’s throw from the idyllic beaches of Versilia, the coastal city of Massa is one of the main seaside resorts on Italy’s Tuscan shoreline. As a dedicated general aviation hub, Massa Cinquale Airport is a convenient and discreet location for customers wanting access to the northernmost stretch of the Tuscan coast and particularly the stunning tourist destination of Forte dei Marmi. The airport is also home to Avincis helicopter and emergency (HEMS) services.

Both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available at this location, which is open from 9am to 6pm.

For more information on our global network of locations, please click here.