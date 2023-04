If you’re flying to central Germany, please note that we bid farewell to Kassel Airport (KSF/ EDVK) on 3 April 2023, so Sterling cards are no longer accepted at this location. However, an alternative location for refuelling in the region is Paderborn Lippstadt Airport (PAD/ EDLP).

Serving as a gateway to the North Rhine-Westphalia region, Paderborn Airport is located around 18km from Paderborn city centre. The airport is a popular hub for business and general aviation and offers a dedicated general aviation terminal (GAT), which is open 24/7.

For more information on this location please click here.