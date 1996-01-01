A reminder of the paperwork required if you are eligible for tax exemptions in the US

Federal-level taxes:
State-level taxes:
There are multiple and various conditions that determine if a given flight (e.g. commercial, international) or location (state/airport location) makes you eligible for a specific exemption. Therefore, it is crucial that you know your eligibility and have the necessary documentation (tax exemption certificates) to support that. If you are unsure of your eligibility, please contact us at taxairbp@bp.com.
In compliance with US tax rules and regulations, we kindly ask you to make sure you provide sufficient supporting documentation for all your tax exemption claims and regularly send through any renewed certificates you might have. bp can only set your account and invoices as exempt if the required supporting documentation files are received in time.
Sending these through prior to contract go-live provides an easier streamlined invoicing process with less disputes and faster payment. Failure to do so will lead to taxed invoices.
Air bp collects the following Federal certificates at the end of each year so please make sure to complete and send through your applicable forms for next year via taxairbp@bp.com.
FE2022 Commercial Aircraft Usage
FE2023 Commercial Aircraft Usage
Other applicable certificates include State, Canadian, Environmental and others. If you have any questions about which certificates you need to provide, feel free to contact us at taxairbp@bp.com.
