Aberdeen Airport welcomes first commercial supply of SAF

We are delighted to have delivered Aberdeen International Airport’s (ABZ/ EGPD) first commercial supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The SAF, supplied as a 10% blend, will be used for Bristow flights to bp’s North Sea offshore operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

bp is the first North Sea operator to voluntarily commit to an ongoing supply of SAF for its North Sea flights, helping to decarbonize the transport to its offshore operations. In 2021, Bristow, bp’s helicopter operator of its North Sea flights, completed one of the first SAF-powered flights in the UKCS flying an S-92 helicopter from Aberdeen to installations operated by bp.

“There is huge opportunity for SAF to become the fuel of choice for future North Sea oil and gas flights. We are looking forward to working with bp and other customers so together we can continue to help drive down emissions and boost sustainability across the industry,” Bristow’s UK director, Matt Rhodes.

Air bp’s SAF delivers up to 80% fewer lifecycle carbon emissions than the traditional jet fuel it replaces and is designed as a drop-in fuel that is safe to use in existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.

Describing the delivery of SAF at Aberdeen as important for the airport and the North East of Scotland, Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport added: “It is recognised globally that SAF will play a major role in making jet zero aviation a reality and SAF has the potential to significantly reduce UK aviation emissions. bp’s decision to make SAF commercially available at Aberdeen is a significant moment.”

For more information on this location please click here.