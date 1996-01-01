Air bp scoops sustainability win at Australian Aviation Awards

August finished on a high with Air bp winning Australian Aviation’s 2023 Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award. The award was in recognition of the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueller approved for use in Australia.

The all-electric refueller has been in operation at Brisbane Airport since August 2022 and represents one small step in Air bp’s sustainability journey as we continue to work collaboratively across the aviation industry to help accelerate decarbonisation.

Designed for customers lifting Jet A-1, the EV refueller provides a reduction in both operating and maintenance costs, as well as reduced greenhouse gas emissions, when compared with traditional diesel-powered refuellers. It is anticipated that the refueller will be introduced at other Air bp operated sites across the globe, including in New Zealand.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Justin Walker, Air bp’s technical sales director who accepted the award on the behalf of Air bp Australia said: “I am delighted that Air bp has been recognised for this project as we work towards our aim of becoming the energy partner of choice for sustainable aviation. We collaborated with SEA Electric and Refuel International in the EV refueller’s design and construction and so it represents a celebration of Australian engineering and manufacturing of zero fuel and zero-tail pipe emission technology.”

With the Australian Aviation Awards recognising outstanding professionals and businesses from across Australia’s aviation industry, we’d like to congratulate all the other nominees and winners from this year’s awards.

For more news and views, please click here.