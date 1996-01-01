Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air bp & LATAM partnership. A story of recovery and growth

Release date:
September 2024
We are thrilled to announce that after months of strategic planning and negotiations, a much-anticipated three-year contract with LATAM was signed by Air bp.

 

Negotiations between LATAM Airlines and Air bp were intensive and comprehensive, covering various aspects of partnership and a better understanding of LATAM needs to supply adequate volumes. Air bp will be the primary fuel supplier for LATAM's international flights and the partnership secures Air bp as the second-largest distributor of aviation fuel in Brazil.

 

Securing International Locations

 

One of the highlights of the partnership is Air bp now has new locations for fuel supply, such as FRA, CDG, MEL and SYD. Both LATAM and Air bp are excited about the future possibilities this partnership will unlock and are dedicated to continuing to serve passengers and the aviation community with excellence.