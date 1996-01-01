Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Air bp is committed to inspiring inclusion

Air bp is committed to inspiring inclusion

Release date:
March 2024
Air bp marking International Women's Day 2024

Air bp marking International Women's Day 2024

To celebrate International Women’s Day and inspire inclusion across the sector, we are showcasing some of the amazing women working across Air bp.

 

As a business Air bp is focused on improving diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across its workforce. Ahead of International Women’s Day, which took place on 8 March, we asked some of our amazing women working in a variety of roles across our global business "what does inspiring inclusion mean to you?".

 

Click on the video above to hear from:

  • Alessandra Resende Viana, Contract Advisor, Finance Procurement.
  • Cassie Li, Technical and Operations Lead in Asia Pacific.
  • Azhar Al Majed, Crew Leader for Bahrain Aviation Fuelling Company (BAFCO).
  • Ana Carolina Oliveira, Process Excellence Sales and Marketing Analyst, South America.
  • Sandra Souza, Senior Service Engineer, I&E.