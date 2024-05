We are currently working on enhancing the Sterling card to make sure it delivers maximum value to you, our customers. To achieve this, we welcome your input!



We’ve teamed up with Basis Research to create a short survey aimed at gathering your insights and feedback. The information you provide will be instrumental in how we improve the Sterling card offer to ensure it meets your needs.

Please check your inbox over the next few weeks for an email invitation to participate in the survey and we would like to thank you in advance for your valuable feedback.