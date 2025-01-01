Air bp welcomes UK SAF mandate

With sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) key to decarbonizing aviation, we were encouraged with the UK government’s announcement in April that, subject to parliamentary approval, it will implement its SAF mandate from 1 January 2025.

The UK’s SAF mandate will deliver 10% of all jet fuel in flights taking off from the UK from sustainable sources by 2030 and 22% by 2040. The mandate will be one of the first in the world to be put into law. We were also pleased to hear that the UK government is launching a consultation on an industry-funded revenue certainty mechanism to support investment in the UK’s SAF production industry.

The UK government’s trajectory for the mandate up to 2040 will start in 2025 at 2% of total UK jet fuel demand, increasing on a linear basis to 10% in 2030 and then up to 22% in 2040. From 2040, the obligation will remain at 22% until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply.

With the SAF industry estimated to add over £1.8 billion to the economy and create over 10,000 jobs across the country, the SAF mandate will drive demand for SAF in the UK, secure emission reductions and provide investor confidence. The revenue certainty mechanism will also incentivise investment in UK SAF production, helping drive growth across the UK and secure the supply of British-made SAF.

Air bp currently supplies SAF at Aviation Park Group at Hawarden Airport Chester (CEG); to Centreline Bristol (BRS), Norwich Airport (NWI) and London Biggin Hill Airport (BQH);and to Inflite The Jet Centre at London Stansted (STN).

