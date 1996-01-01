Air bp collaborates with DHL Express

We are delighted to be collaborating with DHL Express to contribute to the supply of 800 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marking one of the industry’s largest SAF deals by volume to date.

Our agreement with DHL Express to provide SAF until 2026 is part of a new strategic collaboration with the global logistics company. It is one of two deals comprising the largest SAF deals in aviation to date, with a combined volume of more than 800 million litres of SAF. The other supplier, entering into a separate agreement with DHL, and making up the total volume, is Neste.

DHL Express transports more than 480 million urgent documents and packages annually around the world and its parent company, Deutsche Post DHL Group, has committed to using 30% of SAF blending for all air transport by 2030. The SAF provided by Air bp is produced from waste oils and can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80% over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces.

Commenting on the agreement, Martin Thomsen SVP, Air bp said: "We are proud to complete this important deal which further deepens our strategic relationship with Deutsche Post DHL. As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we are leveraging our value chain encompassing feedstocks, global production, logistics and airport infrastructure. Not many companies also have the trading and commercial expertise in SAF needed to design and deliver solutions for complex needs. Our ambition is to work even more closely with airports and airlines on decarbonisation options, and we are promoting SAF at pace to support global aviation to realise its lower carbon ambitions. "

