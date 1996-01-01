Underlining our commitment to decarbonising aviation we’re delighted to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Qantas at London Heathrow.

Our latest agreement with Qantas marks the first time the Australian airline will purchase SAF on an ongoing basis. The SAF fuelled flights on Qantas’s Kangaroo route (flights between Australia and London Heathrow) will help reduce the Australian carrier’s carbon emissions by around 10% for its flights from London.

The agreement includes Qantas’ commitment to purchase 10 million litres of SAF in 2022 with an option to purchase up to a further 10 million litres in 2023 and 2024 for flights from London Heathrow. Plans are also under discussion for Qantas to access SAF at its other overseas ports, including Los Angeles. The airline also signed a memorandum of understanding to use SAF for flights from San Francisco from 2024.

Produced from sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil, the SAF supplied by Air bp produces up to 80% fewer lifecycle carbon emissions than the traditional jet fuel it replaces.

“Selling SAF to Qantas at London Heathrow demonstrates not only the aim of both companies towards decarbonising aviation but also doing so at one of the most important airports in the world.” Martin Thomsen, SVP Air bp.

Bristow celebrates first SAF-fuelled flights

We were also thrilled to team up with Bristow recently to complete one of the first SAF-powered flights to an offshore operation in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Our first collaboration with Bristow – the world’s largest helicopter operator - to enable a SAF-fuelled offshore revenue flight took place in December 2021 with an S-92 helicopter flying from Aberdeen (ABZ/ EGPD) to installations operated by bp. Additional flights took place in the weeks following with a view to SAF being provided as an option to all Bristow clients in the future.

Eastern Airways celebrates new route with Air bp’s SAF

December, also saw Eastern Airways refuelling with Air bp’s SAF as it debuted its Cornwall Newquay (NQY/ EGHQ) to London Gatwick (LGW/ EGKK) service.

Operated on one of Eastern’s ATR72-600 turboprop aircraft, the new Public Service Obligation (PSO) route restores a vital air connection between the two hubs.

For more information on Air bp’s SAF please click here.