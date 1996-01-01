Are you up to speed on the documentation required when refuelling in Greece or Cyprus?

If you’re flying into Greece or Cyprus, please note it’s your responsibility to have the correct tax documents when refuelling. Here’s a reminder of what is required.

Exemptions from duties and VAT is granted to all public transport and cargo airlines if they submit the necessary documents on time.

However, failure to do so means you will be taxed and will need to raise a claim with the relevant customs authority to get a refund. In most cases Air bp is not able to provide a refund and is not legally permitted to correct invoices.

So, what documentation do you need?

In Greece:

Aircraft Operators Certificate and the Operation Specification (if not included in AOC).

Certificate of Registration for EACH aircraft separately.

The respective Leasing Agreement if an aircraft is leased by another company.

Domestic flights are considered the ones which transfer passengers from one Greek airport to another Greek airport. In the case that a foreign commercial airline performs or plans to perform domestic flights in Greece (e.g., transfer passengers from one Greek airport to another Greek airport), it can only be exempted from VAT if it:

Issues a Greek Tax Registration Number (ΤΡΝ) and

Receives a relevant certificate from the competent Greek tax office (DOY) confirming that the airline is mainly serving international flights.

All other flights will be charged both duties and VAT, irrespective of the final destination of the aircraft (domestic or international).

Delivery ticket disputes and custom requirements at Greek airports:

In line with Greece’s customs regulations, any invoice corrections should be made no later than the 10th day of the coming month of the delivery. All relevant corrections must be proactively shared with Air bp within that deadline and ideally as soon as possible. Failure to do so may require the approval of a Greek customs authority for correction and fine allocations per ticket will be passed on to customers.



In Cyprus:

Exemptions from taxes (excise duty and VAT) is granted to all public transport and cargo airlines, if they provide on time the necessary documents as indicated below:



Completed Refueling Declaration Form C.1028A

Copy of the Aircraft Operations Certificate and the Operations Specification (if not included in AOC)

Copy of the Chartering Agreement, if an aircraft is chartered by another company at a fee

All other flights will be charged with both duties and VAT.

Details of the fees that apply at different airports can be found by clicking the ‘fees and taxes’ link on the MyInvoice homepage.