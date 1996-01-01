Baghdad Airport joins our network

Tayeb Rostami, JV manager, Air bp Middle East and Stuart Hind, GM United Iraqi Company for airports and ground handling services Iraq.

In line with our commitment to expanding our presence in the Middle East, we are pleased to welcome Baghdad International Airport (BGW/ ORBI) to our global network



We recently established a new aircraft fuelling joint venture (JV), MASIL, at Baghdad International Airport. It’s an exciting development that further extends our reach in the region. The JV is focused on upscaling both ground handling and fuel supply, as well as aircraft fuelling operations to international standards. It will also provide global industry expertise to further improve the customer experience, safety and operational standards at the airport.

As part of the JV, Air bp is providing assurance on all aspects of fuel supply and aircraft refuelling operations. This includes providing world class operating standards, workforce training to enhance knowledge and competence, and advice on product quality, operations, HSSE and maintenance.

“We see a strong future for aviation in Iraq and are excited to be involved in this market and contribute to its future development and success. Over time, Air bp and its partners aim to build a strong and sustainable business in Iraq, drawing upon the global expertise of the partners combined with developing local skills in Iraq.” Duce Gotora vice president of strategy and sustainability, bp.

