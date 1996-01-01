Behind the ‘refuelling’ scene at London Heathrow

Operating as a fuel supplier at the world’s third busiest airport presents unique challenges. Murray xxxxxxx spent a day at London Heathrow (LHR/ EGLL) to gain insight into the complex refuelling process.

At Heathrow our fuelling operations are part of a joint venture Aircraft Fuel Services (AFS) involving bp, Q8, Total Energies and Valero.

Starting the day with safety

The day began with a thorough safety briefing from AFS General Manager Neil xxxx. He provided a detailed overview of the history and structure of AFS. He explained the critical role of the hydrant system at Heathrow, which supplies fuel directly to aircraft stands. AFS dispensers are essential in this process as they regulate fuel pressure and filter the fuel one final time before it enters the aircraft, ensuring safety and quality.

Product quality is key

We discussed measures in place to ensure fuel product quality. Aviation fuel must be clear, bright and free of water and particles before it is delivered to an aircraft.

Mastering the challenges of a busy airfield is not easy, for example:

Navigating the busy demands of an airport like Heathrow is no easy task. The airport handles high volumes of traffic and multiple ground handling teams, from catering to cleaning and baggage handling to refuelling, all of which must be coordinated and managed simultaneously to ensure swift aircraft turnaround.

Refuelling a large commercial airline

We were fortunate to be invited along to observe the refuelling of a Virgin Atlantic flight bound for San Francisco in the US. After securely bonding the dispenser with the aircraft and connecting to the hydrant pit, the fuel hoses were hoisted up to the underwing fuel panel. In total 73,272 litres of fuel were safely delivered.

The day provided an excellent behind-the-scenes-look at how we deliver safe, reliable refuelling operations in the UK’s busiest airport. It highlighted the precision, teamwork, and innovation that keep London Heathrow’s fuel supply running smoothly.

