Best aviation fuel provider in India

Release date:
March 2023
We are delighted to share that Air bp-Jio has been named the best aviation fuel provider in India by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM). 

 

The award was presented to Air bp-Jio (our joint venture in the country) by the minister of civil aviation – Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, during a glittering ceremony attended by the who’s who of civil aviation in India. It also underlines our efforts to provide an enhanced, more efficient fuelling service in India with a strategy focused on safety, on-time performance, digitised fuelling services, supply reliability and innovative pricing solutions. 

 

