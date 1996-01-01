We are delighted to share that Air bp-Jio has been named the best aviation fuel provider in India by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM).

The award was presented to Air bp-Jio (our joint venture in the country) by the minister of civil aviation – Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, during a glittering ceremony attended by the who’s who of civil aviation in India. It also underlines our efforts to provide an enhanced, more efficient fuelling service in India with a strategy focused on safety, on-time performance, digitised fuelling services, supply reliability and innovative pricing solutions.

For more information on our locations in India, please click here.

