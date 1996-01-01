bp and Qantas collaborate to advance net zero emissions

We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership with Qantas to further advance our net zero ambitions and contribute to the development and distribution of SAF in Australia

This exciting collaboration with Australia’s flag-carrying airline will see bp working alongside Qantas on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector. It will also enable us to contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Australia.

Together we will explore opportunities and projects in areas including advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonisation in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technologies.

Commenting on the collaboration William Lin, bp’s executive vice president, regions, cities and solutions, said: “At bp, we're focusing on working with corporates in key industrial sectors that currently have significant carbon emissions to manage and need to decarbonise - sectors such as aviation." “By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Qantas on plans to reach net zero while continuing to deepen our existing relationship.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Parker, Qantas Group Executive Government, Industry and Sustainability said: “Airlines globally have a responsibility to cut emissions and combat climate change, particularly once travel demand starts to return. The Qantas Group has set some ambitious targets to be net carbon neutral by 2050 and while offsetting emissions is a big part of that in the next few years, longer term initiatives like building a sustainable aviation fuel sector in Australia, are key. “This strategic partnership is designed to help build on this by leveraging the shared goals, expertise and reach of Qantas and bp to innovate together.”



