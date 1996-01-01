One of Latin America’s largest airlines, LATAM has become the first customer to purchase International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) EU sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), produced through co-processing at bp’s Castellon refinery in Spain.

The refuelling took place at Zaragoza Airport (ZAZ/ LEZG) in Spain and underlines the integral role of co-processing using existing refineries in meeting SAF demand. It also builds on our experience of supplying ISCC Plus SAF, which was also first supplied from Castellon in July 2021.

The ISCC EU SAF supplied by Air bp is made from waste based sustainable feedstock which is procured by the Castellon refinery and co-processed together with fossil fuel. Currently co-processing of sustainable feedstock at up to 5% is permitted within the jet fuel specification and bp has launched an industry taskforce looking to increase this to 30%. This sustainable component has an attributed saving of around 80% carbon emissions over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces.



“This latest announcement marks another important milestone for Air bp as we work towards making SAF more available. As a key step in replacing fossil fuel with renewable feedstock within existing refineries, co-processing has an integral role to play in scaling up SAF production in the most economical and efficient way. The supply of ISCC EU SAF from Castellón will open new opportunities throughout the region.” Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global sustainability director.

bp aims to increase SAF production further in the future and has announced that as part of the Hydrogen Cluster of the Valencia Region (HyVal), its production of biofuels, including SAF, is expected to increase three-fold, to 650,000 tonnes a year 2030 in Castellón. Green hydrogen will be used as a feedstock for the production of SAF in an independent unit.

For more information on Zaragoza Airport, please click here.

