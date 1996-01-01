Brisbane Airport welcomes Air bp’s new custom-designed all-electric refueller

In line with our commitment to reduce carbon emissions, we’re delighted to have introduced a next generation new model all-electric refueller for customers lifting Jet A-1 at Brisbane Airport (BNE/YBBN) in Australia.

Brisbane is one of Australia’s largest airports and the refueller began operations here on 30 August. The use of Lithium-Ion batteries and digital charging mechanisms make it the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueller approved for use in Australia.

Capable of carrying approximately 16,000 litres of fuel, the refueller has been designed to operate for a full day with overnight charging. We also anticipate that the electric refueller will reduce bp’s operation and maintenance costs when compared with similar diesel-fuelled refuellers.

Over time, we intend to introduce the refueller, which was manufactured in collaboration with SEA Electric and Refuel International, at other Air bp operated locations.

“Air bp has been collaborating with SEA and Refuel International for two years on the custom-designed and specialised electric refueller to meet exacting performance and safety requirements. We are delighted to launch the refueller at Brisbane Airport where we are responsible for fuelling 30 airlines and approximately 100 flights daily. Our work reflects bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero by working with our customers to help decarbonise fuelling operations.” Daniel Tyzack, managing director, Air bp Asia Pacific.

