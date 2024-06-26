Buongiorno to Massa Cinquale

If you’re heading to the beautiful region of Tuscany in Italy, then we are delighted to have added Massa Cinquale (QMM/ LILQ) at the foot of the Apuan Alps to our network.

Situated just 120km from the enchanting city of Florence, 40km from the city of Pisa and a stone’s throw from the idyllic beaches of Versilia, the coastal city of Massa is one of the main seaside resorts on Italy’s Tuscan shoreline.

As a dedicated general aviation hub, Massa Cinquale Airport is a convenient and discreet location for customers wanting access to the northernmost stretch of the Tuscan coast and particularly the stunning tourist destination of Forte dei Marmi. The airport is also home to Avincis helicopter and emergency (HEMS) services.

“The Municipality, owner of the airport, has signed a service agreement with one of the world’s leading aviation fuel suppliers” said airport director Jacopo Del Carlo. “Fuel facilities have been completely refurbished and the airport is now able to serve all types of customers including HEMS services. Air bp assures high responsiveness to customer needs under strict fuel quality and safety procedures”

Both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available at this location, which is open from 9am to 6pm.