Celebrating a year of carbon offsetting in Cascais

This October marks a year since we began offsetting carbon emissions for all aviation fuel sold at Cascais Airport (CAT/ LPCS) in Portugal



As the sole aviation fuel supplier at Cascais Airport, we’re proud to have marked a milestone in our lower carbon journey having celebrated a year since we began offsetting carbon emissions for aviation fuel sold at this location. The airport, which is a convenient option for those travelling to Lisbon, is believed to be the first in the world where the carbon emissions associated with Jet A-1 and Avgas are offset on an ongoing basis. It is also part of our global network of Air bp operated facilities that have achieved carbon neutrality for into-plane fuelling services.

How does carbon offsetting work?

The process of offsetting begins with calculating how many tonnes of carbon are emitted through the combustion of aviation fuel. Carbon credits are then purchased for the same amount of emissions, effectively balancing out the carbon emitted.

Carbon credits are purchased from carbon reduction projects around the world within the bp Target Neutral portfolio. These projects are carefully selected based on their contribution to reducing carbon emissions and their potential to support the UN’s sustainable development goals.

To find out more about Air bp’s carbon offsetting programme click here and for more information on this location please click here.