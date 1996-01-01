Celebrating CEVA 2022

June saw pilots from across Europe taking to the skies for the Spanish National Aerobatic Championships. As well as being a key sponsor, our support included offsetting 23,30 tonnes of carbon produced during the show.

We were delighted to support the Spanish National Aerobatic Championships (CEVA) which took place at Matilla de los Caños Airfield in Valladolid as well as La Caminera Club de Campo Aerodrome in Ciudad Real, Spain from 16 to 26 June.

Not only were we an official fuel supplier for the championship, but Air bp was also one of the main sponsors for this popular sporting fixture. In line with Air bp’s sustainability goals, part of our commitment to CEVA included offsetting 23,30 tonnes of carbon from this year’s show.

Twenty-six pilots took to the skies over the 10-day event to demonstrate their aerobatic and flying skills with Cástor Fantoba, a member of the Spanish national team, declared the Unlimited Spanish Champion at this year’s show.

Speaking at the event aerobatic pilot Nick Onn, said the skills required to be a good aerobatic pilot included, “coordination, dedication and hard work.” He also remarked on the importance of fuelling in aerobatic flying as he noted: “We’ve benefitted from having Air bp’s collaboration. If you don’t have the correct equipment and fuel, you can’t do the sport!”



